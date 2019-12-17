Kick off the New Year in great shape by working out for free from Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, to Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at any of the Chicago Park District’s citywide fitness centers, fitness classes, or pools during lap swim. Registration is required. All activities are first come, first served based on availability.

“We hope to inspire Chicagoans to get active in 2020,” said Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Michael P. Kelly. “The wide range of options we offer allow people at all fitness levels to find the right workout.”

The Chicago Park District’s 69 fitness centers feature state-of-the-art equipment including: computerized treadmills, cross trainers, upright and recumbent bicycles, free weights and benches, cable cross-overs, multi-station weight machines, and core-focused weight equipment.

The Chicago Park District also offers a wide array of fitness classes for a range of ages and abilities, including aquatic aerobics, cycling, pilates, yoga, kickboxing, and strength training. Fitness classes vary per location. The public is invited to register for a free preview of many of the popular fitness classes running from Dec. 30 to Jan. 4 at parks citywide. Find a class here. If they enjoy the preview, participants may enroll in the winter session fitness class. The complete fitness class schedule for the winter session is available here.

Lap swim is also available at many citywide pools. Hours and times vary by park. Monthly lap swim memberships range from $25-$40 for up to three-months.

Memberships are available to Chicago Park District fitness centers. Patrons must set up an account prior to registering either online or in-person for a monthly, three-month or annual membership. There is also a gold card membership option for $200 that allows patrons to workout at any of the Chicago Park District’s citywide fitness centers.

Membership rates to the Chicago Park District’s fitness centers generally range from $10 to $20 for one-month and $30 to $60 for three months. Accessible equipment for people with disabilities is available at 40 fitness centers. Hours of operation vary per location.

For more information, visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com or call (312) 742-PLAY, (312)747-2001 (TTY).