The University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) and Deerfield Management have established West Loop Innovations LLC, to help accelerate commercialization of therapeutics developed at UIC. Deerfield will provide up to $65 million in translational research funding and commercialization expertise to advance promising UIC discoveries.

“One of our core competencies at UIC is drug discovery,” said TJ Augustine, interim vice chancellor for innovation at UIC. “We have three major drugs in the marketplace, placing UIC among a very small number of research universities. Our new partnership with Deerfield not only adds significant translational research funding but brings critical support for the startup companies that will take UIC’s discoveries and turn them into products.”

Starting this fall, UIC researchers will be able to submit project proposals seeking support by West Loop Innovation.